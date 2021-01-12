Το τελευταίο τραγούδι της Σοφίας Κατσαρός, με τίτλο “Be Mine” που κυκλοφόρησε στις 14 Δεκεμβρίου, διατίθεται πλέον επίσημα σε όλες τις μουσικές πλατφόρμες.
Οι στίχοι και η μουσική του τραγουδιού Be Mine τους οποίους η ίδια η Σοφία έγραψε, αφορούν και εκφράζουν τα συναισθήματα της για τον έρωτα αλλά και την απογοήτευση που μπορεί , ο ίδιος ο έρωτας να προκαλέσει. Ακόμα και αν η αγάπη ανάμεσα στα ζευγάρια είναι δυνατή και αγνή ,τα εμπόδια τα οποία η ίδια η ζωή φέρνει και εκείνοι καλούνται να αντιμετωπίσουν ,τους κάνει να αισθάνονται με τον ένα τρόπο ή με τον άλλον ότι η σχέση δεν θα επιβιώσει.
Στο τέλος όμως ,σημασία έχει να ακολουθείς την καρδιά σου. Έτσι, η Σοφία συνέθεσε αυτό το τραγούδι για την δική της χαμένη αγάπη. Αν και παραμένει θλιμμένη για την απώλεια του αγαπημένου της, παραμένει αισιόδοξη πιστεύοντας στην παντοτινή αγάπη και στην δύναμη της να ενώνει δυο καρδιές που χωρίστηκαν, βρίσκοντας στο τέλος τον τρόπο να τις φέρνει ξανά κοντά και να κάνει την σχέση τους, τόσο δυνατή που τίποτα δεν θα σταθεί ικανό να τους χωρίσει ξανά.
Μουσική & Στίχοι – Sofia Katsaros
Μίξη & Mastering – Ples Jones
Backing Vocals – Christina Vaskantira & Harris Petmezas
Φωτογραφία – Mike Digicam
Album Cover Artwork – Digital Diego
Be Mine Lyrics:
Be mine,
Come back to me…
I was always dreaming
Dreaming that you’d come round
Dreaming that you’d find me
While alone at night
You came and you found me
Cuddled in your kisses
And you made me happy
As you held me tight
I’m crying here alone
I found you and I will
Never give up again
I found you and I will say
Forever please be mine
Forever please be mine
I wanna face it all again, time again
You’re the one
Forever please be mine
Forever please be mine
I wanna face it all again, time again
You’re the one
Suddenly I’m feeling, things are slowly changing
Fading from my life now you’re not coming round
My frail heart is breaking as I feel the sadness
And the teardrops fall now from my crying eyes.
I will keep believing, I will keep my faith strong
I will still keep trying till you come around
Why are you uncertain, why are you debating
Why am I explaining, as I’d never lie
I’m crying here alone.
I found you and I will
Never give up again
I found you and I will say
Forever please be mine
Forever please be mine
I wanna face it all again, time again
You’re the one
Forever please be mine
Forever please be mine
I wanna face it all again, time again
You’re the one
Forever please be mine (x4)
I lost you and I know
I’ll never love again
Love is a tricky game to play
I cry alone and know
I’ll never feel the same
I’m lost
I can’t believe that you’re gone
Be mine, Come back to me..
Sofia Katsaros – Be Mine – YouTube
