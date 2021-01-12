«Be Mine»

Το τελευταίο τραγούδι της Σοφίας Κατσαρός, με τίτλο “Be Mine” που κυκλοφόρησε στις 14 Δεκεμβρίου, διατίθεται πλέον επίσημα σε όλες τις μουσικές πλατφόρμες.

Οι στίχοι και η μουσική του τραγουδιού Be Mine τους οποίους η ίδια η Σοφία έγραψε, αφορούν και εκφράζουν τα συναισθήματα της για τον έρωτα αλλά και την απογοήτευση που μπορεί , ο ίδιος ο έρωτας να προκαλέσει. Ακόμα και αν η αγάπη ανάμεσα στα ζευγάρια είναι δυνατή και αγνή ,τα εμπόδια τα οποία η ίδια η ζωή φέρνει και εκείνοι καλούνται να αντιμετωπίσουν ,τους κάνει να αισθάνονται με τον ένα τρόπο ή με τον άλλον ότι η σχέση δεν θα επιβιώσει.

Στο τέλος όμως ,σημασία έχει να ακολουθείς την καρδιά σου. Έτσι, η Σοφία συνέθεσε αυτό το τραγούδι για την δική της χαμένη αγάπη. Αν και παραμένει θλιμμένη για την απώλεια του αγαπημένου της, παραμένει αισιόδοξη πιστεύοντας στην παντοτινή αγάπη και στην δύναμη της να ενώνει δυο καρδιές που χωρίστηκαν, βρίσκοντας στο τέλος τον τρόπο να τις φέρνει ξανά κοντά και να κάνει την σχέση τους, τόσο δυνατή που τίποτα δεν θα σταθεί ικανό να τους χωρίσει ξανά.

Μουσική & Στίχοι – Sofia Katsaros

Μίξη & Mastering – Ples Jones

Backing Vocals – Christina Vaskantira & Harris Petmezas

Φωτογραφία – Mike Digicam

Album Cover Artwork – Digital Diego

Be Mine Lyrics:

Be mine,

Come back to me…

I was always dreaming

Dreaming that you’d come round

Dreaming that you’d find me

While alone at night

You came and you found me

Cuddled in your kisses

And you made me happy

As you held me tight

I’m crying here alone

I found you and I will

Never give up again

I found you and I will say

Forever please be mine

Forever please be mine

I wanna face it all again, time again

You’re the one

Forever please be mine

Forever please be mine

I wanna face it all again, time again

You’re the one

Suddenly I’m feeling, things are slowly changing

Fading from my life now you’re not coming round

My frail heart is breaking as I feel the sadness

And the teardrops fall now from my crying eyes.

I will keep believing, I will keep my faith strong

I will still keep trying till you come around

Why are you uncertain, why are you debating

Why am I explaining, as I’d never lie

I’m crying here alone.

I found you and I will

Never give up again

I found you and I will say

Forever please be mine

Forever please be mine

I wanna face it all again, time again

You’re the one

Forever please be mine

Forever please be mine

I wanna face it all again, time again

You’re the one

Forever please be mine (x4)

I lost you and I know

I’ll never love again

Love is a tricky game to play

I cry alone and know

I’ll never feel the same

I’m lost

I can’t believe that you’re gone

Be mine, Come back to me..

Sofia Katsaros – Be Mine – YouTube

